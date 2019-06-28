Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marian Anna Estes (Routt) Ray. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 29 W. Western Ave. Sonora , KY 42776 (270)-369-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Marian Anna Estes Routt Ray, 92, went to be with her Heavenly Father and those she has loved and missed for so long on Saturday, June 22, 2019.



Anna Marian was born Dec. 4, 1926, to Marvin and Muriel Horn Estes, and grew up on the Estes family farm on Old Sonora Road, along with her brother, Gerald. Anna Marian was devoted to her Christian faith and was a longtime member of Sonora First Baptist Church and later Glendale Christian Church. She loved cooking for the deacons and elders and her Italian Cream cakes always were sold prior to the Ladies Missionary Circle's Bazaars. If you were around her for very long, Anna would have told you how blessed she was to have been married to her predeceased husbands, W.T. (Wib) Routt (22 years) and Damon Ray (32 years). She retired as a Title One instructional assistant at Sonora Elementary.



Anna Marian was a devoted mother and grandmother. Survivors include three her children, Judy (Chuck Campbell, deceased), Jerry (Sharon) Routt and "son" Denny (Carolyn) Duggins; her three grandchildren, Chip (Brenda) Campbell, Alan (Emily) Campbell and Addison Routt; her five great-grandchildren, Chas (Eleesha) Campbell, Reid Campbell, Sawyer Campbell, Cooper Campbell and Payton Campbell; a stepdaughter, Rebecca Ray (Dan) Farr; two stepgrandchildren, Allison (Kevin) Thomas and Jillian Farr; and a stepgreat-grandchild, Will Thomas.



A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Michael Bell officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.



