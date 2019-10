Anna Rebekah Guess, 23, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.She was a native of Hardin County and a self-employed model, actress, singer and writer.She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Eric Guess; and grandfathers, Buddy Guess and Bill Davis.She is survived by her mother, Freeflying "Kristie" Guess of Elizabethtown; a brother, Silas Guess of Elizabethtown; her grandmothers, Jane Davis Walters and Sandra Faye Guess, both of Elizabethtown; her second mom, Tamila Blake of Vine Grove; and two cats, Nico and Oliver.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today with the funeral at 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Burial is at 10 a.m. Monday at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.