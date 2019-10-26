Anna Rebekah Guess, 23, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
She was a native of Hardin County and a self-employed model, actress, singer and writer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Eric Guess; and grandfathers, Buddy Guess and Bill Davis.
She is survived by her mother, Freeflying "Kristie" Guess of Elizabethtown; a brother, Silas Guess of Elizabethtown; her grandmothers, Jane Davis Walters and Sandra Faye Guess, both of Elizabethtown; her second mom, Tamila Blake of Vine Grove; and two cats, Nico and Oliver.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today with the funeral at 6 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Burial is at 10 a.m. Monday at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.
