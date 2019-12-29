Anneliese Corley, 72, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Signature of North Hardin.
She was preceded in death by two children, Thomas Corley and Peggy Corley.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Corley Jr. of Radcliff; a daughter, Patricia Lynn Corley; and two grandchildren, Julian Corley and Hallie Flippo.
A private graveside service in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff will be at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 30, 2019