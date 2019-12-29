Anneliese Corley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anneliese Corley.
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anneliese Corley, 72, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Signature of North Hardin.

She was preceded in death by two children, Thomas Corley and Peggy Corley.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Corley Jr. of Radcliff; a daughter, Patricia Lynn Corley; and two grandchildren, Julian Corley and Hallie Flippo.

A private graveside service in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff will be at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.