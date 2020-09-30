Mrs. Annette "Annie" Hargis Cameron, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Tender Touch Heart & Home in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Cameron was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Murray, to the late Arthur Neal Hargis and Lucille "Russell" Hargis. She retired from Ford Motor Co. in Wixom, Michigan, in 2000 and was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church. Mrs. Cameron was an avid bird lover, amazing cook, baker and gardener. She loved teaching stain glass, jewelry and wire wrapping classes as well.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Cameron; four brothers, Harold Gray Hargis, Buell Hargis, Wells Hargis and Russell Hargis; and three sisters, Jane Holden, Geneva Nicholson and Treva Folwell.
Survivors include three daughters, Penny Marie Swift of Crossville, Tennessee, Nancy DeBolt of Melbourne, Florida, and Beverly Prince of Burton, Michigan; one son, Gregory Lee Swift (Lisa) of Glendale; one stepdaughter, Cheryl Geller (Greg); three stepsons, Ron Cameron (Monica), Roy Cameron and Dewey Cameron (Sheryl); two sisters, Mary Lou Morris and Pat Cherry (Jimmy); one brother, Ronnie Hargis (Aletta); 15 grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Chelsea, Greg, Dustin, Michael, Sundena, Sammy, Lilli, Stacey, Greg, Dennis, Kimberly, Ashley and Roy Jr.; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 2:30 p.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 2, in the Murray City Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Palmer officiating. Entombment will follow.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. CDT Friday at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murray.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Tender Touch Heart & Home, 571 Westport Road, Elizabethtown KY 42701.
Condolences may be made at thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.