Anthony Leo Cecil, 78, of Eastview, formerly of Lebanon Junction, died Sunday, June 2, 2019.



He was a native of Hardin County and a 1959 graduate with honors of Rineyville High School. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction and a retired insurance agent from Lincoln Income Life, which later became Independent Life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sylvester and Gladys Durbin Cecil; four brothers, James S. Cecil Jr., Hilary Cecil, Joseph Cecil and Charles Holyfield; a sister, Nancy Cecil Thompson; and a stepson, Anthony White.



Survivors include three sons, Paul Cecil of Rineyville, Perry Cecil of Hodgenville and the Rev. Tony Cecil of Louisville; two daughters, Penny (Timmy) Reynolds of Shepherdsville and Patty (Tommy) Mitchell of Louisville; two stepsons, Chris White and Johnny White; the mothers of his children, Joyce Cecil and Violet Vincent; two brothers, Ed (Shirley) Cecil and Rowan (Mary Lee) Cecil; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at St. John Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

