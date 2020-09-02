First Sgt. Anthony M. Hopkins, 70, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown after a valiant battle with Covid-19.
Anthony was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Wilson, North Carolina, to Jason Hopkins and Minnie Ward. Both of his parents preceded him in death. He grew up in a large, loving family with six siblings. Anthony graduated from Darden High School in Wilson. After graduating from high school, Anthony joined the U.S. Army on Feb. 16, 1970.
He was a decorated U.S. Army first sergeant, who served in both the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal for his heroic service in the Vietnam War. First Sgt. Hopkins proudly served in the Army for 24 years before receiving an honorable discharge. Following his military career, he continued his service to the nation in a different capacity, working for the U.S. Postal Service for an additional 18 years.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Yong Hopkins; five children, Anthony M. Hopkins Jr., Kevin D. Hopkins, Mark A. Hopkins, Michael A. Hopkins and Michelle A. Hopkins; and six siblings, Jason Hopkins Jr., Tommy-Lee Hopkins, Minnie Hopkins, Elaine Hopkins, Raymond Hopkins and Cynthia Hopkins-Floyd. He also leaves to cherish his memory 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
As a husband, father, brother, friend and mentor to many, Anthony touched many lives during his lifetime. The outpouring of love and support has been a testament to his impact.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home of Wilson, North Carolina. Anthony will be laid to rest during a private ceremony for immediate family and close friends on his birthday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1717 Lane St. SE, Wilson.
In addition, a small ceremony is scheduled for family and friends in Radcliff with a tentative date of Sept. 26. More information will be shared upon the family's return via social media.
To leave expressions of sympathy and support for the family, please visit stevensfamilyfuneralhome.com.
"Romans 14:8 - For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's."