Anthony Peter Dziatkowski, 85, of Muldraugh, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.



Mr. Dziatkowski was retired from the US. Army, having served two tours in Vietnam.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Wilimczyk.



Survivors include his loving wife, Margaretta Dziatkowski; six children, Michael Dziatkowski, Mitchell Dziatkowski, Richard Dziatkowski, Helen Tate, John Dziatkowski and Robert Dziatkowski; a brother, John Dziatkowski; and a host of extended family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Dziatkowski is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the funeral home.



