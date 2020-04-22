Anthony "Butch" Sarver, 68, of White Mills, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County, served in the U.S. Air Force and was a deacon at White Mills Baptist Church, where he was fondly known as the "Candy Man." Butch was a former volunteer fire chief at Stephensburg Volunteer Fire Department, a Mason and a member of and American Legion. Butch was a retired welder at Fort Knox Civil Service and was a Jack of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Calvin and Velma Nugent Sarver; and a brother, Dr. James Michael Sarver.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Carla Jo Trujillo Sarver; three sons, Timothy Alonzo (Laura Beth) Sarver and Chad (Kimberly) Sarver, all of White Mills, and Eric (Ashley) Sarver of Elizabethtown; a brother, Robert Sarver; a sister, Debbie (Dennis) Fulkerson; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his lifelong friends, Kenny and Brenda Elmore and Robie and Terry Richardson.
Services are private with burial in Stephensburg Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to White Mills Baptist Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020