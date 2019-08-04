Anthony Wayne Underwood, 43, of Hodgenville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at UK HealthCare Hospital in Lexington.



Anthony was a Baptist by faith, was an avid UK fan and loved go-cart racing.



He was born September 17, 1975, in Elizabethtown to Tony Earl Underwood and his mother, Eugenia Underwood.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bruce and Bessie Underwood, and Clifford and Geraldine Aubrey.



He is survived by his son, Dalton Blake Underwood of Hodgenville; the mother of his son, Vanessa Thompson Underwood; his father, Tony Earl Underwood (Marie Filiatreau) of Buffalo; his mother, Eugenia Underwood (Lawrence Riggs) of Buffalo; one sister, Shelby Underwood of Mt. Sherman; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



There will be a private graveside service for Anthony Wayne Underwood, with Bro. Dwayne Gibson officiating.



William R. Rust Funeral Home at 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.