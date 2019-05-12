Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardia Herndon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ardia Herndon, 85, of Taylorsville, died Friday, May 10, 2019,



Her survivors include a daughter, Sharon Whitfield and her husband, Jr., of Elizabethtown; and two sons, Darrell Herndon and his wife, Jill, and Scott Herndon and his wife, Debbie, all of Taylorsville; two sisters, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Elk Creek Baptist Church in Elk Creek with the Rev. Kenny Jackson and the Rev. Bill Dunning officiating. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville KY 40071.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Condolences may be expressed at Ardia Herndon, 85, of Taylorsville, died Friday, May 10, 2019,Her survivors include a daughter, Sharon Whitfield and her husband, Jr., of Elizabethtown; and two sons, Darrell Herndon and his wife, Jill, and Scott Herndon and his wife, Debbie, all of Taylorsville; two sisters, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Elk Creek Baptist Church in Elk Creek with the Rev. Kenny Jackson and the Rev. Bill Dunning officiating. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville KY 40071.Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close