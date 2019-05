Ardia Herndon, 85, of Taylorsville, died Friday, May 10, 2019,Her survivors include a daughter, Sharon Whitfield and her husband, Jr., of Elizabethtown; and two sons, Darrell Herndon and his wife, Jill, and Scott Herndon and his wife, Debbie, all of Taylorsville; two sisters, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Elk Creek Baptist Church in Elk Creek with the Rev. Kenny Jackson and the Rev. Bill Dunning officiating. Interment will be in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville and after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Elk Creek Baptist Church, 5734 Elk Creek Road, Taylorsville KY 40071.Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.