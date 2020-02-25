Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardith Faye "Ardie" (Goodman) Grey. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Ardith "Ardie" Faye Goodman Grey, 80, of Eastview, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her daughter Kristi's home in Eastview.



She was born in Eastview to Dennis "Doc" and Beulah Belle Cundiff Goodman. She was a wonderful homemaker. She formerly was a waitress. She enjoyed raising a large garden and selling her vegetables at the Farmer's Market. She was a longtime member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Grey; and her parents.



Survivors include three daughters, Debbie (Bobby) Aubrey, Pamela (Larry) Ashlock and Kristi (David) Carey, all of Eastview; six grandchildren, Larry, Cory, Nathan, Ashley, Melinda and Sierra; a sister, Mavis (Earl) Hart of Stephensburg; a brother, Kenneth Goodman of Elizabethtown; and 14 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Eastview with the Rev. Bill Rounsaville officiating. Burial follows in Needham-Smith Chapel Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Ardith "Ardie" Faye Goodman Grey, 80, of Eastview, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her daughter Kristi's home in Eastview.She was born in Eastview to Dennis "Doc" and Beulah Belle Cundiff Goodman. She was a wonderful homemaker. She formerly was a waitress. She enjoyed raising a large garden and selling her vegetables at the Farmer's Market. She was a longtime member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Grey; and her parents.Survivors include three daughters, Debbie (Bobby) Aubrey, Pamela (Larry) Ashlock and Kristi (David) Carey, all of Eastview; six grandchildren, Larry, Cory, Nathan, Ashley, Melinda and Sierra; a sister, Mavis (Earl) Hart of Stephensburg; a brother, Kenneth Goodman of Elizabethtown; and 14 great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Eastview with the Rev. Bill Rounsaville officiating. Burial follows in Needham-Smith Chapel Cemetery.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Published in The News-Enterprise from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close