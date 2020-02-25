Ardith "Ardie" Faye Goodman Grey, 80, of Eastview, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her daughter Kristi's home in Eastview.
She was born in Eastview to Dennis "Doc" and Beulah Belle Cundiff Goodman. She was a wonderful homemaker. She formerly was a waitress. She enjoyed raising a large garden and selling her vegetables at the Farmer's Market. She was a longtime member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Grey; and her parents.
Survivors include three daughters, Debbie (Bobby) Aubrey, Pamela (Larry) Ashlock and Kristi (David) Carey, all of Eastview; six grandchildren, Larry, Cory, Nathan, Ashley, Melinda and Sierra; a sister, Mavis (Earl) Hart of Stephensburg; a brother, Kenneth Goodman of Elizabethtown; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Eastview with the Rev. Bill Rounsaville officiating. Burial follows in Needham-Smith Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020