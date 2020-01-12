Arthur Edward Gogan, known to all as "Art," passed away in his home at age 83 on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Art was born in Brockton, Massachusetts on Oct. 7, 1936. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran and spent the last 20 years in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Art Gogan and his mother, Bernice Gogan. In addition to his parents, three brothers, David W. Gogan, George P. Gogan and Henry Gogan also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Doris Skaggs Gogan; a sister, Jean M. Dahl of Maine; a brother, Dennis P. Gogan of Arizona; one son, Kenneth Gogan of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; one daughter, Angela Faye Breedlove of North Carolina; three step daughters, Beverly Henson, Wendy Lee Daugherty and Vickie Lynn York, all of Kentucky. Art is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020