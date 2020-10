Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur Robert Beaulieu, 82, of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include four sons, William Beaulieu, Robert Beaulieu, George Beaulieu and Michael Beaulieu; four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.



The funeral is at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store