Arthur "Bud" Silber Jr., 80, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.
Mr. Silber was retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service and having served in the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Silber.
Survivors include a son, John Silber (Trisha) of Vine Grove; a daughter, Marianne Rafferty (Ian) of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, Christopher Silber, Randy Silber, Devin Rafferty and Jack Rafferty; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlice Watson; and a host of friends.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center Advisory Committee, 100 Veterans Drive, Radcliff, KY, 40160.
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019