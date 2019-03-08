Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur "Bud" Silber Jr.. View Sign

Arthur "Bud" Silber Jr., 80, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.



Mr. Silber was retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service and having served in the Vietnam War.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Silber.



Survivors include a son, John Silber (Trisha) of Vine Grove; a daughter, Marianne Rafferty (Ian) of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, Christopher Silber, Randy Silber, Devin Rafferty and Jack Rafferty; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlice Watson; and a host of friends.



Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center Advisory Committee, 100 Veterans Drive, Radcliff, KY, 40160.

Arthur "Bud" Silber Jr., 80, of Vine Grove, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.Mr. Silber was retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service and having served in the Vietnam War.He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Silber.Survivors include a son, John Silber (Trisha) of Vine Grove; a daughter, Marianne Rafferty (Ian) of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, Christopher Silber, Randy Silber, Devin Rafferty and Jack Rafferty; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlice Watson; and a host of friends.Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center Advisory Committee, 100 Veterans Drive, Radcliff, KY, 40160. Funeral Home Chism Family Funeral Home

769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-2245 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close