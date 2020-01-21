Arthur Swartz Jr., 91, of Magnolia, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was born in West Point to Arthur and Josephine Ballou Swartz. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Swartz Dillard.



He is survived by a sister, Virginia Helen Swartz of Magnolia; a loving niece, Doris (Marcus) Goldsmith of Magnolia; two nephews, Roy A. (Brenda) Dillard of Eastview and Bruce (Weslene) Dillard of Cecilia; and two special nephews, Jeffery Henderson and Kolton Goldsmith.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Mana­kee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial follows in New Horizon Church Cemetery in Glendale.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take form in contributions to Arthur Swartz Jr. Funeral at Manakee Funeral Home, 2098 Leitchfield Road, Elizabethtown KY 42701.