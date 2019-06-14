Arthuree Smith

Arthuree Smith, 71, of Radcliff, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his residence.

Survivors include his wife, Sun Kun Smith of Radcliff; a daughter, Jackie Smith; a son, Arthur Leon Smith; and two grandchildren.

The funeral is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
