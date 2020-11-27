1/
Arvil Allen “Butch” Jaggers
Arvil Allen "Butch" Jaggers, 75, of Upton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Louisville to Arvil and Alline Jaggers Sr. He retired from GTE after 25 years and was a officer for the Hardin County Detention Center. Butch attended Upton Baptist Church where he was a member of the gospel band.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jo Jaggers; his parents; and one brother Steve Jaggers.

He is survived by his son, Travis (Deborah Jo) Jag­gers of Elizabethtown; a brother, Jaureguy Jaggers of Huntsville, Alabama; a granddaughter, Amelia Jo Jaggers; five nieces, Stephanie Jaggers, Erica Jaggers Stinnett, Jordon Jaggers, Jenna Jaggers and Jamie Jaggers.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Upton Baptist Church with the Rev. J.D. Shipp officiating. The services will be livestreamed on Upton Baptist Church Facebook page. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Because of COVID-19, the family asks that every visitor wear a mask or face cover, practice social distancing and adhere to the new government guidelines.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
