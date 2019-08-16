Arvil Lee Bird, 78, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was a native of Hardin County and an active member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church. He has been a deacon since he was around 30 years old, taught Sunday school, Btu and Royal Ambassadors, and brought many people to the Lord. He was a fine Christian man, very knowledgeable Biblically and one who practiced what he believed. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a friend to anyone he met. He was a retired grocer with IGA, Piggly Wiggly and Birds Food Mart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Flossie Hill Bird; and all his brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Jean Thompson Bird; two children, Roger Lee (Petra) Bird of Hodgenville and Lisa (Ronnie) Martin of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Danielle (Stephen) Ruley, Suesan (Darrell) Locke, Daniel Burns, Roger Bird Jr., Melyssa Bird, Carmen Gregory, Peyton Martin, Savannah Martin and Jenna Winkler; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Tunnel Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Josh Looten and Dr. Danny Haynes officiating. Burial follows in New Horizon Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 22, 2019