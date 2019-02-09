Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arvin I. Kessinger. View Sign

Arvin I. Kessinger, 88, of Louisville, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Louisville.



He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and retired machinist for Brown and Williamson in Louisville after 34½ years of service.



Arvin was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay and Lizzie Nelson Kessinger; two sisters, Marie Cruse and Naomi Twitty and a brother, Bernie Lee Kessinger.



He is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Moe) Garvin of Louisville; a son, Michael C. Kessinger of Hodgenville; three grandchildren, Corinna Geary, Dustin Garvin and Cody Garvin; one great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild; his love, Julie and her children, Linda, Rick and Deb and a host nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 11 at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Maggard officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville and continues after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.



208 West Water Street

Hodgenville , KY 42748

(270) 358-4151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019

