It is with great sadness that the family of Ashley Morgan Jackson, 40, announces her passing early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, at her home in Elizabethtown.



Ashley was an Elizabethtown native and a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. She was an extremely hard worker. Ashley worked the last eight years as a waitress at Skyline Chili in Louisville, where she was beloved by all her customers and fellow employees. She had an extraordinary sense of humor; it was impossible not to smile when you were around Ashley. She loved animals of all kinds, she loved to read, her favorite TV show was the Golden Girls, her favorite singer was Sam Smith and to say she was Will Smith's biggest fan is an understatement. She loved to travel and her dream was to one day visit Rome. Most of all, Ashley was a devoted mother to her four children. Ashley worked two jobs most of her life to support her children, sacrificing all to make sure they knew how much she loved them. Although some of her children live on their own now, the family had a tradition of sharing a homecooked meal every weekend. Family was everything to Ashley.



Previously departed loved ones include her mother, Candy Brown; and her father, Dennis Jackson.



Ashley will forever be remembered by her four children, three daughters, Noelle, Brooklyn and Sydney; and a son, Kahlil. She will be eternally remembered by her five sisters, Heather, Whitney, Livy, Abby and Pam; and her brother, Ryan. Ashley also will be remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and the countless friends she held deeply in her heart. Ashley also leaves behind her very much adored dogs, Charlize and Vinny.



