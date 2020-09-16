1/1
Ashley Paul Champ
Ashley Paul Champ, 42, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Cincinnati.

Mr. Champ served in the U.S. Air Force as a technician on B-2s before continuing his career as an industrial, electrical and refrigeration maintenance technician. He grew up in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains near Clovis, California. He loved the mountains and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Dawn Hatfield; and his grandparents, Porter and Okla Champ and James and Celestine Veirs.

Survivors include his parents, Paul and Linda Champ; his two brothers, Todd (Norma) Hatfield and Greg Champ; his two sons, Damien and Macalister; and three daughters, Kaitlin, Alyssa and Sydney; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for immediate family.

Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
