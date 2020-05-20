Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey D. Lowe. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey D. Lowe, 98, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.



He was born May 25, 1921, in Black Rock, Grayson County, to the late James and Iva Mae Templeman Lowe, the youngest of three children.



He was a Word War II veteran. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. He served three years as a supply sergeant with the 370th Fighter Squadron in Thetford, England. After victory was declared, he and the troops made their voyage back to the United States on the Queen Mary. His service in the Air Corps led to a lifelong love of airplanes and flying. In August 2016, he was sponsored by Nolin RECC to fly with Honor Flight Kentucky to Washington, D.C., with his daughter serving as his guardian; he visited numerous national memorials while reflecting upon his service and sacrifice.

In 1946, Mr. Lowe graduated with a degree in higher accounting from Bryant & Stratton Business College, now Sullivan University. He was admitted to the National Association of Enrolled Federal Tax Accountants and a member of the National Society of Public Accountants. He was well-known in the banking industry. He worked at First Hardin National Bank, now PNC, as an auditor and loan officer. He was held in high esteem among his colleagues for his ability to calculate interest rates in his head. In 1975, Mr. Lowe and other business men chartered a new bank in Radcliff called Bank of North Hardin, now Chase Bank, and served as a founding director for the bank. He worked 47 years as a self-employed accountant and tax preparer serving the Hardin County community.



Mr. Lowe was a longtime member of Severns Valley Baptist Church, where he served as an usher, participated in family mission trips, attended Sunday school and played on the church softball and volleyball leagues. He enjoyed southern gospel music and sang tenor in The Rhythm Aires gospel quartet. He loved traveling with his family, watching University of Kentucky basketball games, celebrating holidays and playing checkers. He was a very keen and serious checker player who rarely lost a game, even as his eyesight declined.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Opal Lowe and Ruby Lowe Music; two half-sisters, Visa Lowe Green and Tennessee Lowe; and a half-brother, Alfred Lowe.



He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Kathy Miller Lowe of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Melissa Lowe of Elizabethtown; a son, David Lowe of Lexington; a granddaughter, Kristin Lowe of California; four sisters-in-law, Kay Decker (Damon), Janice Williams (Randy), Marilyn Snell (Darrell) and Jo Burden (Sam); and a brother-in-law, Greg Miller.



The funeral for Audrey Lowe is at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Billy Compton officiating. Burial follows in Vol Layman Cemetery in Millwood.



Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



As a tribute to Mr. Lowe's life, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Honor Flight Kentucky, P.O. Box 1, Winchester, KY 40392 or to Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. BOX 67, Oneida, KY 40972.



Audrey D. Lowe, 98, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.He was born May 25, 1921, in Black Rock, Grayson County, to the late James and Iva Mae Templeman Lowe, the youngest of three children.He was a Word War II veteran. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. He served three years as a supply sergeant with the 370th Fighter Squadron in Thetford, England. After victory was declared, he and the troops made their voyage back to the United States on the Queen Mary. His service in the Air Corps led to a lifelong love of airplanes and flying. In August 2016, he was sponsored by Nolin RECC to fly with Honor Flight Kentucky to Washington, D.C., with his daughter serving as his guardian; he visited numerous national memorials while reflecting upon his service and sacrifice.In 1946, Mr. Lowe graduated with a degree in higher accounting from Bryant & Stratton Business College, now Sullivan University. He was admitted to the National Association of Enrolled Federal Tax Accountants and a member of the National Society of Public Accountants. He was well-known in the banking industry. He worked at First Hardin National Bank, now PNC, as an auditor and loan officer. He was held in high esteem among his colleagues for his ability to calculate interest rates in his head. In 1975, Mr. Lowe and other business men chartered a new bank in Radcliff called Bank of North Hardin, now Chase Bank, and served as a founding director for the bank. He worked 47 years as a self-employed accountant and tax preparer serving the Hardin County community.Mr. Lowe was a longtime member of Severns Valley Baptist Church, where he served as an usher, participated in family mission trips, attended Sunday school and played on the church softball and volleyball leagues. He enjoyed southern gospel music and sang tenor in The Rhythm Aires gospel quartet. He loved traveling with his family, watching University of Kentucky basketball games, celebrating holidays and playing checkers. He was a very keen and serious checker player who rarely lost a game, even as his eyesight declined.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Opal Lowe and Ruby Lowe Music; two half-sisters, Visa Lowe Green and Tennessee Lowe; and a half-brother, Alfred Lowe.He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Kathy Miller Lowe of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Melissa Lowe of Elizabethtown; a son, David Lowe of Lexington; a granddaughter, Kristin Lowe of California; four sisters-in-law, Kay Decker (Damon), Janice Williams (Randy), Marilyn Snell (Darrell) and Jo Burden (Sam); and a brother-in-law, Greg Miller.The funeral for Audrey Lowe is at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Billy Compton officiating. Burial follows in Vol Layman Cemetery in Millwood.Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.As a tribute to Mr. Lowe's life, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Honor Flight Kentucky, P.O. Box 1, Winchester, KY 40392 or to Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. BOX 67, Oneida, KY 40972. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close