Service Information Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home 31 E and Lavenia Lane Magnolia , KY 42757 (270)-324-3291

Audrey Lynn Clark McCarol, 23, of Magnolia, went to be with the Lord of Heaven on Sunday, April 19, 2020.



She was the successful business owner of Wishing Well Boutique in Greensburg and also was a caregiver for Communicare of Elizabethtown.



Audrey was the most beautiful, sweet, kind and compassionate lady anyone could ever have known. She loved God deeply and was a true born-again Christian. Audrey religiously attended Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Newt. She was the most wonderful daughter, sister and friend anyone ever has had. She would always try to brighten everyone's day with words or just a sweet smile. She always put others needs before hers.



Though her life was shorter and tougher than most, Audrey sure made it look easy. She always tried her best at what was put before her.



She is survived by her parents, Dewey and Kassie McCarol; 11 siblings, Aleks, Anthony, Ashley, Luke, Ostin, Aiden and Jacob McCarol, Jayson Beauchamp, Brooke Church, Chad Johnson and Brandon Johnson; her paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Nora Cruse; her maternal grandparents, David and Brenda Johnson; and close friends, Leah Middleton, Jonelle Downs and Scott Hill.



In accordance with the governor's mandate, you are invited to drive under the carport of Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23. The family will be there to receive your condolences from the safety of your vehicle.



Private funeral services and burial is Friday at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.



Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of the arrangements.



O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: because his mercy endureth forever. Ps 118:1.

