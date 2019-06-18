Ava Lou Greathouse, 79, of Big Spring, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at the University of Louisville.
Her memberships included Vine Grove Christian Church, American Legion Auxiliary; and Radcliff Senior Citizens.
Survivors include three children, Debra Carney of Flaherty, Becky Heitz of Elizabethtown and Charles Greathouse of Big Spring; five grandchildren, Sean Kiger (Renee), Gary Greathouse, Sarah Carney, Wren Greathouse and Josh Heitz; and three great-grandchildren, Dagen Raiford, Jack Greene and Ava Greathouse.
The funeral for Mrs. Greathouse is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 19, 2019