Ava Marie Cisco, 62, of Radcliff, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Signature at North Hardin Health and Rehabilitation in Radcliff.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children, David Cisco; and her parents, Avon Davis and Della Louise Greek.
Survivors include a son, David Cisco of Big Spring; two daughters, Victoria (Travis) Marie Hardesty of Big Spring and Heather Theresa Moore; five grandchildren, Kristopher Moore, Dylan Moore, Logan Moore, Thomas Newman and Jace Cisco; and two sisters, Alice (Fred) Mayfield and Grace (Larry) Atcher.
A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 2 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 21, 2019