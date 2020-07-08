Avenell Hutcherson Wathen, 89, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of Hodgenville Pentecostal Church, a housewife and a farmer. She and her husband, Tommy, were drivers for Greyhound Van Lines for many years as well as operating their own truck.
Avenell was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Wathen, in 2008 and her parents, Bennie and Flossie Pearman Hutcherson.
She is survived by her sister, Ruthie Chelf of Hodgenville; a nephew, Ronnie Chelf; a niece, Judy Grimes; and great-nephews, Jason Lee Chelf, Christopher Grimes, Jeremy Grimes, Scotty Lee Chelf and Justin Chelf.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Hodgenville Pentecostal Church with Brother David Webb officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bennett-Bertram funeral home in Hodgenville.
Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.