Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Alice Meyers, 74, of Vine Grove, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.



Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Tate, Betty Jo Meyers and Robin Meyers; three stepchildren, Curtis Meyers, Kathy Byrd and Spencer Meyers; five grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store