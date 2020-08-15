Barbara Alice Meyers, 74, of Vine Grove, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Tate, Betty Jo Meyers and Robin Meyers; three stepchildren, Curtis Meyers, Kathy Byrd and Spencer Meyers; five grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20, 2020.