Barbara Ann Dean, 69, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Lebonan, New Hampshire.
Barbara was an administrative assistant for North Hardin High School before her retirement to become a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and taking care of her pets.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Carol Simon; and a brother, Roger Simon.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Billy Howard Dean; a daughter, Nicole Sammons, and a grandson, Jaylen Evans, both of Radcliff; a brother, George Simon, and a sister, Linda Pulley, both of Michigan.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Humane Society.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019