Barbara Conder Lucas, 69, of Cecilia, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabethtown.
Barbara was born May 23, 1950, in Breckinridge County, the daughter of Walter and Hazel Conder. She was a homemaker, caregiver for the elderly and a member of Fairfarm Baptist Church. She also was a loving wife, mother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James "Jimmy Jack" Lucas; and two sisters, Mary Christine Conder and Viola Kathleen Taylor.
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Lucas of Cecilia; a son, Russell Lucas of Cecilia; two sisters, Fern (Robert) Mattingly of Ellisberg, Indiana, and Ida Kyle of Hodgenville; one brother, Alan (Dorothy) Conder of Eastview; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at noon Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jimmy Sutton officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 11, 2019