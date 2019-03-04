Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jane (Haraway) Underwood. View Sign

Barbara Jane Haraway Underwood, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home.



She was a native of Fort Knox, an active member of Elizabethtown Church of Christ and was a retired teacher for Hardin County Schools. She helped start the and was awarded a lifetime achievement award, was inducted into the North Hardin Athletic Hall of Fame and went on several mission trips, where she helped build churches and hand out bibles.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Underwood; her parents, John Luther and Mary Lee King Haraway; a brother, Gerald Haraway; and a sister, Patricia Joan Richter.



Survivors include a son, Lonnie A. Underwood and his fiancée, Chanda Balmer, of Elizabethtown; a sister, Gayle Massey of Nashville, Tennessee; two stepgrandchildren, Jessica Hardin and Adriana Wood; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Wendy Boeglen.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Elizabethtown Church of Christ with Brother Ray Pack officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to or the .

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown , KY 42701
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019

