Barbara Jean Goodin

Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary
Barbara Jean Goodin, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington after a long battle with salivary gland cancer.

She was a native of Elizabethtown, a 1961 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and retired from the Lincoln Trail District Health Department. She was a longtime member of Cecilia Baptist Church and American Legion Post No. 378.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Langley Goodin; and her parents, Charles Eldon Kirtley and Lillie Carter Kirtley.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Matt) Coakley Hawkins of Lexington; a brother, Robert (Clyda) Kirtley of Leitchfield; a sister, Betty Henderson of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Alex and Hunter Hawkins.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A private graveside service follows.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020
