Barbara Jean Pendygraft Back, 83, of Boston, Kentucky, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
Barbara was a member of New Haven Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; William "Buck" and Ruby Cox Pendygraft; a daughter, Kathy J. Armon; three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna (David) Bobbitt of Hodgenville and Pamela (Dana) Brimer of Upton; the father of her children, John Brady of Hodgenville; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, four sisters, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. William Curle officiating. Private burial follows in Ryder Cemetery in Lebanon.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 12, 2019