Barbara Lee Hawkins, 73, of Shelbyville, formerly of White Mills, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her residence in Shelbyville.

She was born to William Clarence Norris and Maebell Clark. She was a homemaker. She loved to play bingo and go to the boat.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Coleman Hawkins; and two daughters, Wanda Sue Pruitt and Lisa Johnson.

She is survived by her two sons, Roy Allen (Sandy) Lockridge of Bagdad and Harry Franklin (Kay) Lockridge of Shelbyville; five daughters, Cheryl Lynn Pruitt of Florida, Kim Stafford, Pam Barr and Mona Lisa Clark, all of Louisville, and June Johnson of Bowling Green; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bruce Underhill officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Community Cemetery.

Visitation is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.