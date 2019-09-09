Barbara "Bobbie" Lorraine Skaggs, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
She was born in Elizabethtown and was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending and being a Sunday school teacher for 21 years. She made lots of friends while she was a hairdresser for 35 years. She enjoyed working with her husband and daughter at Ol' Buddy Trading Company for 13 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and June Doerschuck Walters; a daughter, Kori Beth Skaggs; a brother, Frank Walters; and a nephew, Jody Goodman.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Larry T. Skaggs; a son, Paul Mullins; a sister, Susie Hellard (Randall); a brother, Denny Walters (Daniela); a stepdaughter, Dee Conley; a grandson, Brandon Mullins; a stepgrandson, Sam Phelps; a great-granddaughter, Lily Mullins; a sister-in-law, Lucille Stanton of North Carolina; four nephews, Jason and Jeremy Hellard, Brad Walters and Phil Stanton of North Carolina; two nieces, Taylor Walters and Cindy Underwood (Garry) of Virginia; and two great-nieces, Laurel Underwood and Julie Stanton of North Carolina. Bobbie also was a grammie to Drake and Bayley Bell.
The funeral is at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019