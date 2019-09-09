Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lorraine "Bobbie" Skaggs. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara "Bobbie" Lorraine Skaggs, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.



She was born in Elizabethtown and was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending and being a Sunday school teacher for 21 years. She made lots of friends while she was a hairdresser for 35 years. She enjoyed working with her husband and daughter at Ol' Buddy Trading Company for 13 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and June Doerschuck Walters; a daughter, Kori Beth Skaggs; a brother, Frank Walters; and a nephew, Jody Goodman.



Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Larry T. Skaggs; a son, Paul Mullins; a sister, Susie Hellard (Randall); a brother, Denny Walters (Daniela); a stepdaughter, Dee Conley; a grandson, Brandon Mullins; a stepgrandson, Sam Phelps; a great-granddaughter, Lily Mullins; a sister-in-law, Lucille Stanton of North Carolina; four nephews, Jason and Jeremy Hellard, Brad Walters and Phil Stanton of North Carolina; two nieces, Taylor Walters and Cindy Underwood (Garry) of Virginia; and two great-nieces, Laurel Underwood and Julie Stanton of North Carolina. Bobbie also was a grammie to Drake and Bayley Bell.



The funeral is at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. at the church.

Barbara "Bobbie" Lorraine Skaggs, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.She was born in Elizabethtown and was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending and being a Sunday school teacher for 21 years. She made lots of friends while she was a hairdresser for 35 years. She enjoyed working with her husband and daughter at Ol' Buddy Trading Company for 13 years.She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and June Doerschuck Walters; a daughter, Kori Beth Skaggs; a brother, Frank Walters; and a nephew, Jody Goodman.Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Larry T. Skaggs; a son, Paul Mullins; a sister, Susie Hellard (Randall); a brother, Denny Walters (Daniela); a stepdaughter, Dee Conley; a grandson, Brandon Mullins; a stepgrandson, Sam Phelps; a great-granddaughter, Lily Mullins; a sister-in-law, Lucille Stanton of North Carolina; four nephews, Jason and Jeremy Hellard, Brad Walters and Phil Stanton of North Carolina; two nieces, Taylor Walters and Cindy Underwood (Garry) of Virginia; and two great-nieces, Laurel Underwood and Julie Stanton of North Carolina. Bobbie also was a grammie to Drake and Bayley Bell.The funeral is at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Scott Kerr officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. at the church. Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close