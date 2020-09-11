Barbara Madyun, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to Joe Irchirl Sr. and Mildred Flanagan Irchirl. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by two sons, Hashim Madyun of Elizabethtown and Isaiah Jay (Mashanda) Anthony of Jeffersonville, Indiana; five brothers, Joe Jr. of Natchitoches and Morrin L., Leroy, Terry W. and Calvin D., all of Houston; four sisters, Joe Marilyn of Los Angeles, Linda of Colorado and Betty and Josephine, both of Houston; and a grandson, Xavier Eli Anthony.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Chaplain Barry Christensen officiating.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. Thank you for complying.
