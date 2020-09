Barbara Madyun, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home in Eliza­bethtown.She was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to Joe Irchirl Sr. and Mildred Flanagan Irchirl. She was a homemaker.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by two sons, Hashim Madyun of Elizabethtown and Isaiah Jay (Mashanda) Anthony of Jeffersonville, Indiana; five brothers, Joe Jr. of Natchitoches and Morrin L., Leroy, Terry W. and Calvin D., all of Houston; four sisters, Joe Marilyn of Los Angeles, Linda of Colorado and Betty and Josephine, both of Houston; and a grandson, Xavier Eli Anthony.The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Mana­kee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Chaplain Barry Christensen officiating.Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that every visitor wear a face mask or face cover. Thank you for complying.Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.