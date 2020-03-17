Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Parrish McMahan. View Sign Service Information Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home 328 West Main St. Richmond , KY 40475 (859)-623-0822 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home 328 West Main St. Richmond , KY 40475 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home 328 West Main St. Richmond , KY 40475 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born October 30, 1932, to W.D. Parrish, DMD, and Lillian McMurtry Parrish in Elizabethtown. She was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. As a majorette and cheerleader there, she met and married her high school sweetheart, Charles Monroe McMahan in June 1950.



Barbara had a natural talent for decorating and the arts. She saw the world through her art, gardening, music, her home and books. Decorating and remodeling several homes, she taught herself to upholster, sew, wallpaper and had a natural talent for painting. This provided warmth and hospitality for numerous gatherings for friends and family. To quote her sister-in-law, "She could make a silk purse out of a pig's ear." Always wanting to learn, she attended a portrait painting class at Elizabethtown Community College. She found much joy in painting, family, nature and flowers.



For 15 years, she worked at the Juvenile Division of District Court in Hardin County. She often was asked to paint the portraits of the retiring judges and draw the composite sketches for criminal searches. Upon retiring, Barbara put on a hooped skirt and volunteered at Whitehall Historic State site in Richmond. There she baked biscuits over the open fire along with giving historical tours.



In 2011, she was diagnosed with cancer and beat her odds of survival. With family in Texas, her treatment required travel to and from MD Anderson. She fought hard and never ever gave up or complained. She loved meeting people, treasuring old and new friends. She had so much left she wanted to do…..and so many books to read.



She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Monroe McMahan Jr.; a sister, Patricia Johnson; and two angels, her grandchildren, Braden and Greg Jr.



Barbara is survived by six children, Patricia Kay (Greg) Lackey of Sante Fe, Texas, Nan Kathryn (Bob) Sellin and Thomas Monroe (Tina) McMahan, all of Lexington, Julie Anne Malear of Ridgecrest, California, Dana Susan (David) Breitenstein of Louisville and Elizabeth Jill Parrish Howell of Lexington. She had 12 grandchildren, Beth Lackey of Boulder, Colorado, Sr. Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Lackey of Destin, Florida, Morgan Miller, Ross McMahan and Lauren DiMartino, all of Lexington, Matthew Taylor, Michelle Taylor and Thomas Taylor, all of Ridgecrest, Bryce Howell of Lexington, and Rachel Breitenstein, Schylar Breitenstein and Keeley Breitenstein, all of Louisville; nine great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Katie, Jack, Jonathon, Kylie, Madison, Aiden, Joey and Lillie; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home in Richmond with the Rev. Bruce Nettleton officiating.



Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



The family suggests, under current government restrictions, you use discretion.



