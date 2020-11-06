

Barbara Vessels Thomas, 84, of Elizabethtown, died early Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, at Willow Creek Assisted Living. She was blessed to have her granddaughters, Alex and Tori, sit and care for her as she passed. It was a short battle with cancer with everyone helping her in this difficult time. Mom, (Granny), left a huge hole in our hearts with her passing. She will be missed by many, most especially her family.



Barbara was an avid ROOK player, loved playing bunco and was an exceptional seamstress and loving mother and granny. She and Phillip ran a successful beef/tobacco farm and were familiar faces at craft fairs with a wood-crafts, rosary and sewing business. She took up acrylic painting at age 50 and never looked back. Barbara loved learning new crafts and traveling. Barbara helped many in our community and abroad with her donations of time, talent and sewing items to those in need.



She was the last living of 10 children born to Ozzie M. Sr. and Elenora French Vessels. A Hardin County native and a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, she was active in her church, on her farm and in the community.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Phillip Thomas; a son, John Michael Thomas; her three sisters, Lucy (Buck) Reesor, Stella (Carl) Keplinger and Viola (Jesse) Burton; her six brothers, Ozzie M. Jr. (Peg) Vessels, James (Loretta) Vessels, Bill Vessels, Rudolph "Dutch" (Mary Lou) Vessels, Charles "Cotton" (Helen) Vessels and Sidney Vessels; and her great-granddaughter, Ava Elizabeth Simpson. Since she and Phillip were from such large families, there also were many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.



She is survived by her three daughters, Sherry (Charlie) Phillips, Kathy (Bobby) Bright and Judy (Greg) Skillman, all of Elizabethtown; two sons, Rick (Jo Ellen) Thomas and Tim Thomas, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter-in-law, Tish Thomas of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, Deedra Hicks of Lexington, Blake (Samantha) Simpson, Case (Crystal) Simpson and Ashley (Chad) McGuffin, all of Elizabethtown, Alexandra (Marcus) Jeffries of Bloomington, Indiana, Tori Skillman (Sam Farren) of Louisville, Clay Thomas of Clarksville, Indiana, Valerie (Kris) Skillman and Jessie Thomas; eight great-grandchildren, Logan Parsons (Kristin Spillman) of Richmond, Hannah Murray of Lexington, Cayden, Kendall, Kathryn, Bailey and Wesley all of Elizabethtown; she was looking forward to another great-grandchild, Baby Jeffries in the spring. She also is survived by six sisters-in-law, Martha Thomas, Cathy (Bob) Brown, Janet Thomas, Nell Thomas, Bonnie Vessels and Jeannie Vessels; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.



Visitation for Barbara is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Because of COVID regulations, the family asks everyone in attendance wear a mask.



The family is asking for donations to the Room at the Inn of Hardin County.



