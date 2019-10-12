Barbie Sue Clark

Barbie Sue Clark, 57, of Elizabethtown passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a member of New River Worship Center and worked at Pub­lish­ers Printing Co. in Lebanon Junction.

She was preceded in death by her par­ents, Virgil Ervin and Christine Waters Ingram.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Clark; a son, Benjamin Clark (Jessica); two daughters, Amanda Audia (John) and Mattea Clark; two sisters, Donna Hill (Mitchell) and Vicki Walker (David) and a granddaughter, Kylie Joan.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Mike Willingham officiating. Burial is private in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery–Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019
