Barney Goodman Jr., 72, of Hodgenville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence in Hodgenville.



Born March 10, 1948, he was the son of the later Barney Sr. and Martha Goodman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Ford Maintenance Department after 30 years of service. Barney loved fishing, hunting, trap shooting and hanging out with his friends. Barney Jr. was a loving father, brother and uncle.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wanda Birch.



Barney is survived by his children, David Allen Goodman and Patricia Ann Goodman-Griggs of Portland, Tennessee; three brothers, Ronnie (Brenda) Goodman, Norman (Judy) Goodman and Frankie (Glenda) Goodman, all of Cecilia; one sister, Hollie Shartzer of Cecilia; three grandchildren, Jason Austin Griggs, Halie Ann Griggs and Madison Gail McIntosh; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



All services will be private. In keeping with Barney's wishes, cremation was chosen.



William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.



