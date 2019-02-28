Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barney T. DeJarnette. View Sign





Mr. DeJarnette was retired from civil service at Fort Knox with 40 years of service. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was a game warden for Fort Knox for more than 17 years.



He was preceded in death by four siblings, Bob, Lois, Phyllis and Don.



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Elena Smith; two sons, Randall T. DeJarnette and Scott DeJarnette; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn DeJarnette, Alexis DeJarnette, Aiden DeJarnette and Connor Alvey; a brother, Ron DeJarnette; a sister, Marietta Kerrick; and a host of family and friends.



A memorial service for Mr. DeJarnette is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

