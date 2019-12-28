Barry “Bebe” Hunter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry “Bebe” Hunter.
Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-5122
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barry "Bebe" Hunter, 65, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sunny Acres Personal Care Facility in Calhoun.

He was preceded in death by his father, Newl Hunter; and a sister, Linda Diggs.

He is survived by his mother, Henrietta Hunter; and four siblings, Dave Hunter, Connie Mowbray, Lorna Sue Hunter and Helena Legorreta.

There will be no visitation. A private burial will be in Vine Grove Cemetery.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.