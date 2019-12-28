Barry "Bebe" Hunter, 65, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Sunny Acres Personal Care Facility in Calhoun.
He was preceded in death by his father, Newl Hunter; and a sister, Linda Diggs.
He is survived by his mother, Henrietta Hunter; and four siblings, Dave Hunter, Connie Mowbray, Lorna Sue Hunter and Helena Legorreta.
There will be no visitation. A private burial will be in Vine Grove Cemetery.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019