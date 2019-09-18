Barry D. Latham, 51, of Cecilia, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Barry was born in Owensboro to Cletus Ray and Mary Howard Latham. He was the proud owner and operator of Barry's Handyman Services.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gera Helpenstine Latham of Cecilia; four sons, Barry D. Bickett, James Aaron Latham and Tyler Latham, all of Owensboro, and Ethan Thurman of Cecilia; two brothers, Donnie (Jennifer) Latham of Louisville and Tony Maxberry of Owensboro; a sister, Lisa (Jessica) Maxberry of Owensboro; four nieces and three nephews; his mother-in-law, Marietta Helphenstine; eight grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at 5 Stone Church, 902 N. Mulberry St. in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Tim Burge officiating.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 19, 2019