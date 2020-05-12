Bart Anthony Faulkner

  • "Barts was a great guy as we shared many childhood Memories..."
    - Jay
  • "Bart was a nice person. I went to middle school and high..."
    - Amy Munzer
To be announced at a later date
Private
Bart Anthony Faulkner, 52, of Upton, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a loving father and brother. Bart was a 1986 graduate of North Hardin High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Beverly Faulkner.

Survivors include a son, Bradley Faulkner of Elizabethtown; a brother, Brett Faulkner of Rineyville; and a sister, Belinda Yurko of Lexington.

Due to the governors mandate, visitation will be immediate family only at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff followed by a private burial in Stovall United Methodist Church Cemetery in Radcliff.

The public is invited to park at the funeral home and remain in their vehicles as we leave for the cemetery at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 13, 2020
