In memory of Belenda "Kay" Gilroy, 68, of Rineyville, who died Saturday, March 14, 2020, the widow of Billy E. Gilroy.
She also was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew J. Mason and Mary "Kitty" Mason; and her brother, Gary K. Mason.
Her love, generosity and cookies will not be forgotten.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa "Angie" Enlow; four grandchildren, Tayzer Enlow, Logan "Cain" Enlow, Ebony Sparr and Kian Sparr; and her four fur babies.
"RIP Granny. You remain our hero."
Services are private.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020