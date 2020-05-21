Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Wise. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Wise, 41, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.



Ben always will be remembered as a special soul. One who touched our hearts with a smile that would brighten a room. Mention of his name would bring such joyous memories to everyone he made contact with. From the beginning, he was an angel sent from heaven to teach us love, unselfishness, perseverance and the need for family. He will be missed but his memory will last forever. "Thank you son, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and grandson for giving us 41 years of joy and happiness knowing and loving you. You were a true blessing to us all. Your chains have been broken and you are no longer bound. Run free in heaven, Ben. Run free."



He was preceded in death by his father, Julius F. Wise; and his grandparents, Julius W. Wise and Betty White.



Survivors include his mother, Donna Wise of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Della (Earl) Wadlington of Bardstown and Dee Bivens of Elizabethtown; his grandmother, Modell Wise of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Alexis Wadlington and Brittany Bivens; two nephews, Eron Wadlington and Brodric Bivens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Cremation was chosen by the family.

Benjamin Wise, 41, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.Ben always will be remembered as a special soul. One who touched our hearts with a smile that would brighten a room. Mention of his name would bring such joyous memories to everyone he made contact with. From the beginning, he was an angel sent from heaven to teach us love, unselfishness, perseverance and the need for family. He will be missed but his memory will last forever. "Thank you son, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and grandson for giving us 41 years of joy and happiness knowing and loving you. You were a true blessing to us all. Your chains have been broken and you are no longer bound. Run free in heaven, Ben. Run free."He was preceded in death by his father, Julius F. Wise; and his grandparents, Julius W. Wise and Betty White.Survivors include his mother, Donna Wise of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Della (Earl) Wadlington of Bardstown and Dee Bivens of Elizabethtown; his grandmother, Modell Wise of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Alexis Wadlington and Brittany Bivens; two nephews, Eron Wadlington and Brodric Bivens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Cremation was chosen by the family. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close