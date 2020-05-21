Benjamin Wise, 41, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
Ben always will be remembered as a special soul. One who touched our hearts with a smile that would brighten a room. Mention of his name would bring such joyous memories to everyone he made contact with. From the beginning, he was an angel sent from heaven to teach us love, unselfishness, perseverance and the need for family. He will be missed but his memory will last forever. "Thank you son, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and grandson for giving us 41 years of joy and happiness knowing and loving you. You were a true blessing to us all. Your chains have been broken and you are no longer bound. Run free in heaven, Ben. Run free."
He was preceded in death by his father, Julius F. Wise; and his grandparents, Julius W. Wise and Betty White.
Survivors include his mother, Donna Wise of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Della (Earl) Wadlington of Bardstown and Dee Bivens of Elizabethtown; his grandmother, Modell Wise of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Alexis Wadlington and Brittany Bivens; two nephews, Eron Wadlington and Brodric Bivens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2020