Bennie David Ketron

Obituary
Bennie David Ketron, 60, of Radcliff, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

He was a member of Radcliff Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ketron.

Survivors include his father, Bennie Ketron Sr.; two brothers, Daniel Kim (Saundra) Ketron and Dale Christopher (Maria) Ketron; three nieces and nephews, Bennie Daniel Ketron of Elizabethtown, Michaela 'Kayla' Carolyn Annie Ketron of Cedar Park, Texas, and Joshua Franklin Ketron of Indiana; and eight stepnieces and stepnephews, Erika Nicole and Brandon Kyle Ralston, Angela Hart, Katrina and Brian Rabuck and Sylvia, Gary and Antanas Luspinis.

A memorial service is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 9, 2020
