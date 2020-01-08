Bennie David Ketron, 60, of Radcliff, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
He was a member of Radcliff Assembly of God.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ketron.
Survivors include his father, Bennie Ketron Sr.; two brothers, Daniel Kim (Saundra) Ketron and Dale Christopher (Maria) Ketron; three nieces and nephews, Bennie Daniel Ketron of Elizabethtown, Michaela 'Kayla' Carolyn Annie Ketron of Cedar Park, Texas, and Joshua Franklin Ketron of Indiana; and eight stepnieces and stepnephews, Erika Nicole and Brandon Kyle Ralston, Angela Hart, Katrina and Brian Rabuck and Sylvia, Gary and Antanas Luspinis.
A memorial service is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
