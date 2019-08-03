Bennie F. Williams

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View Map
Obituary
Bennie F. Williams, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was a native of Hardin County, a member of The Grove Baptist Church and attended Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church. He was a 50-year member of the Morrison Masonic Lodge #76 F & AM and was the owner and operator of Bennies Barn and Antique Mall in Glendale.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ramona Johnson Williams; his parents, W. F. "Bill" and Mabel Williams; and three sisters, Dora Jean West, Sue Logsdon and Betty Kelly.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Thompson Williams; one daughter, Melissa Williams Beatty (Craig) of Cecilia; one stepson, Greg Lyall (Stacey) of Buffalo; five brothers, George Williams (Sharon), Charles H. Williams (Bonnie), James "Tommy" Williams (Patricia), Clyde A. Williams and Kirk V. Williams all of Elizabethtown; and two sisters, Virginia A. Williams, and Rena C. Nichols (Carl), both of Elizabethtown.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Davis officiating.

Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home.

There will be a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019
