Bernard Alton Morgan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Alton Morgan.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernard Alton Morgan, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Rolling Hills Nursing Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Mae Morgan; three brothers, Ralph, Marion and Donald Morgan; and three sisters, Juanita Morris, Ina Cain and Erma Bewley.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Marcella Compton Morgan; a daughter, Robin (David) Hoefer; a grandson, Wyatt Alan Hoefer; three sisters, Marjorie Sharp, Jane (Bernie) Lucas and Sue (Wayne) Hayden; and a brother, Louie Morgan.

A graveside service is Thursday, Aug. 8, at Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville. Meet in funeral home lobby at 1:45 p.m.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.