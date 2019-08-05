Bernard Alton Morgan, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Rolling Hills Nursing Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Mae Morgan; three brothers, Ralph, Marion and Donald Morgan; and three sisters, Juanita Morris, Ina Cain and Erma Bewley.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Marcella Compton Morgan; a daughter, Robin (David) Hoefer; a grandson, Wyatt Alan Hoefer; three sisters, Marjorie Sharp, Jane (Bernie) Lucas and Sue (Wayne) Hayden; and a brother, Louie Morgan.
A graveside service is Thursday, Aug. 8, at Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville. Meet in funeral home lobby at 1:45 p.m.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019