Bernard Earl "Ben" Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernard Earl "Ben" Allen, 92, of Sonora, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Breckinridge County, served in the U.S. Army for 3½ years and was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church for more than 60 years. He retired from teaching at Elizabethtown High School after 34 years and was the owner of Allen's Air Conditioning and Heating. He loved his children, dogs and traveling after retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe David and Evelyn Tomer Allen; and five brothers, Lane, Merlin, Donnie, Melvin and Mitchell Allen.

Survivors include his wife of almost 73 years, Mary Emma Allen of Sonora; two sons, David Allen of Howardstown and Steven (Brenda) Allen of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Mary Evelyn Kirkpatrick of Hodgenville; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Val) Coomes, Kate Allen, Margaret (Ty) Patterson, Samantha (Vince) Thompson, Joe (Ariel) Allen, Olivia Allen, Caleb Kirkpatrick and Christina Kirkpatrick; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon David Allen, Finley Rose Thompson and Easton Joseph Allen.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Belinda Berry officiating. Burial follows in Jolly Cemetery out of Hardinsburg.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family requests masks be worn at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved