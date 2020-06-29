

Bernard Earl "Ben" Allen, 92, of Sonora, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Breckinridge County, served in the U.S. Army for 3½ years and was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church for more than 60 years. He retired from teaching at Elizabethtown High School after 34 years and was the owner of Allen's Air Conditioning and Heating. He loved his children, dogs and traveling after retirement.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe David and Evelyn Tomer Allen; and five brothers, Lane, Merlin, Donnie, Melvin and Mitchell Allen.



Survivors include his wife of almost 73 years, Mary Emma Allen of Sonora; two sons, David Allen of Howardstown and Steven (Brenda) Allen of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Mary Evelyn Kirkpatrick of Hodgenville; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Val) Coomes, Kate Allen, Margaret (Ty) Patterson, Samantha (Vince) Thompson, Joe (Ariel) Allen, Olivia Allen, Caleb Kirkpatrick and Christina Kirkpatrick; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon David Allen, Finley Rose Thompson and Easton Joseph Allen.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Belinda Berry officiating. Burial follows in Jolly Cemetery out of Hardinsburg.



Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



The family requests masks be worn at the funeral home.



